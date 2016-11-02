CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A jury is being seated in the trial of a former South Carolina policeman charged with murder in the shooting death last year of an unarmed black motorist.

Attorneys will use their strikes Wednesday and seat the jury, which will decide the case of 34-year-old Michael Slager. Opening arguments could come later in the day.

Slager, a former North Charleston officer, faces 30 years to life if convicted in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. Scott was killed as he fled a traffic stop after being pulled over for a broken taillight.

The shooting was captured by a bystander on dramatic cellphone video.

The defense has asked the judge to keep the video out of the trial. It shows Scott being shot eight times in the back.