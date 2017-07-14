MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $7 million to the family of a woman killed by two police officers in Madison, Wisconsin, saying the officers used unreasonable force.

The civil lawsuit was brought by relatives of 26-year-old Ashley DiPiazza, who was shot to death in 2014.

Dane County prosecutors previously cleared the officers, Justin Bailey and Gary Pihlaja, of any criminal liability.

DiPiazza was holed up at her apartment with a gun. The officers testified that they shot DiPiazza when she emerged from a bedroom with a gun to her head and ignored their commands to drop the weapon.

The State Journal (http://bit.ly/2vk9avl ) reports that DiPiazza’s family says officers shot her even though she threatened no one but herself.

Jurors found a third officer who negotiated with DiPiazza bore no responsibility.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj