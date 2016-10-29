PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island jury has awarded $23 million to a Cranston woman who was left paralyzed by a teen drunken driver who had been served alcohol at Twin River Casino.
A Superior Court jury on Friday found Twin River negligent in serving liquor to the driver — 18-year-old Alexander Arango.
The jury assigned 70 percent responsibility to Arango, 20 percent to Twin River and 10 percent to a Providence liquor store that also sold alcohol to Arango.
Twin River spokeswoman Patti Doyle told the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2dY5upU ) that the verdict is “completely inconsistent with the evidence and the sworn testimony.” The casino is exploring its options, including a possible appeal.
Alissa Moulton — Arango’s girlfriend — suffered serious spinal injuries that left her paralyzed from the chest down.
Arango was sentenced to serve two years in prison.
