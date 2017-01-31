JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A federal jury says a Pennsylvania hospital and obstetrician should pay an Ohio couple $14.5 million after delivery mistakes left their son with cerebral palsy.
The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat (http://bit.ly/2kNIS3d ) reports the jury on Monday awarded Nicole Welker and Justin Brinkley, of Wellsville, $3 million for the boy’s pain, suffering and lost earnings, and $11.5 million for his future medical care.
The boy, identified only by his initials, cannot talk, walk or sit up, even though he’s 4½ years old.
The couple’s lawsuit, filed in federal court, Johnstown, blamed Penn Highlands’ Clearfield Hospital and Dr. Thomas Carnevale.
The couple’s attorneys contend the doctor gave Welker the drug Pitocin to speed up the boy’s birth, but say that left the baby unable to breathe properly between contractions.
Attorneys for the doctor and hospital didn’t immediately comment Tuesday.
Information from: The Tribune-Democrat, http://www.tribune-democrat.com
