CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jurors in the murder trial of a white former South Carolina patrolman who shot an unarmed black motorist will see an animation of the shooting before the prosecution rests its case.

Michael Slager is charged with murder in the April 2015 death of Walter Scott as the motorist fled a traffic stop. The shooting was captured on cellphone video.

The prosecution was expected to rest Tuesday, but lawyers spent much of the day arguing over the state’s final witness. The witness, Bill Williams, compiled the animation from cellphone and dashcam video, drone footage of the crime scene and police call audio.

The defense argued that Williams, who’s largely self-taught, didn’t qualify as an expert. Judge Clinton Newman ruled he could testify and jurors will see the animation Wednesday.