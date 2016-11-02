CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jurors are set to begin deliberating in the $7.5 million defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine over its 2014 story “A Rape on Campus.”

The jury is expected to begin deliberating on Wednesday.

University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo says the magazine portrayed her as a villain who discouraged the woman identified only as Jackie from reporting her alleged brutal gang rape to police. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie’s claims about her assault.

Jurors heard closing arguments on Tuesday after listening to more than two weeks’ worth of evidence. Jurors will first decide whether the statements in the article defamed Eramo. If they rule in her favor, they will then consider how much money she deserves in damages.