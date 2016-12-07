PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a man accused of beating a Rhode Island junk car dealer to death with a two-by-four over a deal gone wrong.
Prosecutors and the defense gave their closing arguments Wednesday in the murder and assault trial of 50-year-old Daniel Lastarza in Providence.
Prosecutors say the July 2014 altercation that led to the death of 34-year-old Jonathan Stack started as an argument over a bogus sale at Stack’s North Providence car dealership that involved Lastarza and another man.
Prosecutors say Stack and his employee confronted Lastarza’s friend at a bar. They say the altercation moved outside and Lastarza struck Stack and his employee with a two-by-four.
Most Read Stories
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Seattle's newest apartments: 'prison cell' with no door for toilet
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
Lastarza and his lawyer maintain that Lastarza was trying to save his friend’s life during the fight.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.