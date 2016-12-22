CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating in the largest street-gang trial in recent Chicago history.
Jurors started deliberations Thursday after attorneys in the case concluded their arguments Wednesday afternoon.
Deliberations are expected to last for at least a few days as jurors sort through three months of testimony in the complicated case. Jurors are not expected to deliberate on Friday and it is unclear how or if the Christmas holiday will affect deliberations.
Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester and five co-defendants are charged with racketeering that prosecutors say included murders. Prosecutors contend the men coordinated their crimes. Chester conceded he sold heroin, but said the co-defendants weren’t involved in each other’s crimes.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
The federal trial comes as national attention has focused on rising violence in Chicago.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.