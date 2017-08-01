CHICAGO (AP) — July was another dangerous month in Chicago, with 74 homicides reported.
Police say that drove the total for the year past the 400 mark and put the city on pace to eclipse last year’s total.
Chicago Police Department says there have been 402 homicides — 10 more than during the same period last year. If the pace holds, 2017 will end with more homicides than last year when the 762 homicides was the highest yearly total in two decades.
But the department says the number of shooting victims and shooting incidents for the year is more than 11 percent lower than during the same period last year. The department says the drop comes as it has expanded its use of high tech crime equipment and other measures.
