RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature can keep for now its authority to confirm Cabinet secretaries of the new Democratic governor.

A three-judge panel rejected the request of Gov. Roy Cooper to extend a temporary block on the confirmation law the judges had issued last week. The law is among many approved just before Cooper took office and viewed by Democrats as undermining his authority.

The law subjects Cooper’s department heads to the “advice and consent” of a majority of senators. Cooper sued last month, saying confirmation doesn’t apply to his picks.

The judges’ order released Tuesday rejected Cooper’s argument he would suffer irreparable harm if Cabinet members had to go before Senate committees. The judges say the governor could seek an injunction again if a secretary fails to receive confirmation.