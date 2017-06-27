ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge is refusing to order the closure of a beach where three people died when the sand gave way beneath them as they walked near the water’s edge.
In a ruling issued Monday, Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez instead directed state and local officials to evaluate safety concerns at the Hereford Inlet beach in North Wildwood. He dismissed a request from the family of July 2012 victim Brad Smith to immediately order the beach closed.
The judge directed the state Department of Environmental Protection and the city of North Wildwood to take “prompt and timely action” to address safety concerns at the beach.
A lawyer for the Smith family says the ruling endangers future beachgoers.
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
The judge’s ruling doesn’t affect a pending wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Smith’s family.