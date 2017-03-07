LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A former judge in Maryland who ordered a deputy to shock a defendant in his courtroom has been sued in federal court.
The Daily Record reports (http://bit.ly/2mUTQFx ) Delvon King, who was shocked in July 2014, filed suit Monday against Robert Nalley, the Charles County judge who ordered a deputy to activate King’s stun cuff.
The suit, which seeks $5 million in punitive damages, says King wasn’t raising his voice or threatening anyone when he was shocked while representing himself on gun charges. Convicted by a jury, King later received probation after a public defender asked for a new trial based on Nalley’s actions.
Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Nalley. He pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation last year and was sentenced to a year of probation.
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Three locally made whiskeys named among best in U.S.
- Seattle and Eastside home prices, after brief slowdown, surge to record highs
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.