GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has begun examining evidence and hearing testimony into whether a man should receive the death penalty after he admitted to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl and hanging her by using her socks.
News outlets report that Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson reviewed crime scene photos and autopsy photos of the child Monday as she decides whether to sentence Alberto Garcia to death or life without parole for the 2014 killing of Ja’Naya Thompson. Testimony resumes Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Garcia pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to capital murder.
The child’s body was found in an abandoned trailer in July 2014.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
Garcia had implicated Julian Gray, a neighbor. A grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict Gray.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.