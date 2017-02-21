NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge’s order blocking parts of Republican President Donald Trump’s travel ban is expiring, but a Brooklyn jurist is considering whether the government must help get back travelers it turned away.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon canceled a Tuesday hearing after lawyers agreed to let expire an order imposed the day after Trump signed an executive order last month. The Brooklyn court action was no longer needed after a judge in Washington state blocked the travel ban lodged against travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

On Friday, Amon will consider a request by civil rights lawyers that she order the government to identify and help return anyone it encouraged or forced to leave the country because of Trump’s order.

The government opposes the request.

The White House says Trump’s order is necessary to protect against terrorism.