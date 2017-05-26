MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A judge is weighing whether to order a DNA sample from the former husband of a popular radio host who was killed five years ago.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner appeared in court Friday to seek approval to get the sample from Dr. James Kauffman.
Kauffman’s late wife, April Kauffman, was discovered shot to death in her Linwood home in May 2012.
She was a local businesswoman who hosted weekly talk shows and advocated for military veterans. She had received a governor’s award for outstanding community service a few days before her death.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- This Seattle bar just made Esquire’s ‘24 Best Bars in America'
Kauffman’s daughter has alleged James Kauffman, her stepfather, killed her mother. James Kauffman has denied that.
Tyner told The Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2r5NGDD) this month that James Kauffman is not a suspect.
___
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com