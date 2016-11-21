SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal judge in San Antonio finds himself at the center of an uproar after telling newly sworn U.S. citizens that if they couldn’t accept Donald Trump as their president, they needed to leave the country.

KENS-TV in San Antonio, which covered the ceremony late last week, reports U.S. Magistrate Judge John Primono made the statement after swearing in 500 new U.S. citizens. He later told the station and the San Antonio Express-News that he meant his words to be unifying and respectful of the president’s office, not political, and added that he did not vote for Trump as president.

The television station also reported that Primono was critical at the ceremony of protesters who carried placards saying, “He’s not my president.”