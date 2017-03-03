DENVER (AP) — A Denver judge has raised bail to $1 million for a Honduran man charged in a fatal hit-and-run to make sure he is not deported before the case is resolved.

The Denver Post reports (dpo.st/2mjUD1t) District Judge Shelley Gilman made her decision Thursday in the case of Norlan Estrada-Reyes, who is charged in an October crash that killed 28-year-old Karina Pulec.

Reyes pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge of illegally re-entering the United States. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers took him into custody pending deportation.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Julie Hill argued for Reyes’ bail to be increased to prevent him from being deported. After Thursday’s hearing, Reyes was taken into Denver’s custody.

Defense attorney Brad Lozow argued Reyes was being treated differently.

