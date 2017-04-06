CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a onetime business associate of Dennis Hastert’s that claimed the imprisoned ex-House Speaker misused federal funds.
The civil suit filed in Chicago federal court in 2013 and thrown out Thursday was unrelated to Hastert’s criminal hush-money case that revealed the Illinois Republican sexually abused several students decades ago. Hastert is serving a 15-month sentence.
J. David John alleged Hastert used a taxpayer-financed office for private business after leaving Congress. Hastert’s lawyers denied it and said no evidence supported the claims.
Whether the suit could continue hinged on whether John himself called the FBI with those allegations. Judge Charles Kocoras concluded Thursday John hadn’t, meaning he had no standing to attempt to force Hastert to repay the government.
Hastert’s lawyer didn’t return messages seeking comment.
