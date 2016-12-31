NEW YORK (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled that one of New York City’s top yellow cab operators must give up 46 coveted taxi medallions.
Evgeny (yehv-GEH-nee) Freidman is referred to by New York’s tabloids as the so-called Taxi King. He owns more than 800 such lucrative city-auctioned medallions and various companies that manage a fleet of taxis.
But the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2iQIYX7 ) reports Saturday a judge ruled he must hand over the medallions and taxis to his creditors by Jan. 9.
The 44-year-old Freidman filed for bankruptcy this summer.
Most Read Stories
- Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Ouch! WSU socks proclaim ‘Go Dawgs’ on inside cuff
- 4 found dead after single-engine Cessna crashes near Hood Canal
- Seattle’s record apartment boom is ready to explode; what it means for rents
He has been sued in state court by Citibank which says it lent him millions of dollars in loans that have not been repaid.
The value of Taxi and Limousine Commission-issued medallions has dropped with the rise of app-based ride-sharing companies.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.