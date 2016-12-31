Share story

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled that one of New York City’s top yellow cab operators must give up 46 coveted taxi medallions.

Evgeny (yehv-GEH-nee) Freidman is referred to by New York’s tabloids as the so-called Taxi King. He owns more than 800 such lucrative city-auctioned medallions and various companies that manage a fleet of taxis.

But the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2iQIYX7 ) reports Saturday a judge ruled he must hand over the medallions and taxis to his creditors by Jan. 9.

The 44-year-old Freidman filed for bankruptcy this summer.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

He has been sued in state court by Citibank which says it lent him millions of dollars in loans that have not been repaid.

The value of Taxi and Limousine Commission-issued medallions has dropped with the rise of app-based ride-sharing companies.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

The Associated Press