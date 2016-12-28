NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge will rule next month on whether to release confidential documents related to the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial.
Several media organizations filed a motion to have the documents unsealed.
Those include a list of unindicted coconspirators in the case.
Two former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie were convicted in an alleged political revenge plot. Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly are scheduled to be sentenced in February, but have appealed their convictions.
U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton wrote in a filing this week that she’ll decide on whether to unseal the documents by Jan. 17.
