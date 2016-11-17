COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge is set to reconsider whether a man who acknowledges killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic is competent to continue his court case.
Judge Gilbert Martinez on Thursday will review whether Robert Dear’s mental health has improved to the point where he can assist in his defense.
Dear has been undergoing treatment at the state psychiatric hospital since Martinez deemed him incompetent in May. During an October hearing, Dear claimed he’s been forcibly medicated while being held there.
He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27 shooting at the Colorado Springs clinic that also left nine injured.
Dear told investigators he attacked the clinic because of his anti-abortion stance.
He was deemed incompetent after two psychologists testified he has a delusion disorder.
