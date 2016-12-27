CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has refused to allow a disgruntled juror at the biggest street-gang trial in recent Chicago history to leave, as the jury prepares for a second full day of deliberations.

U.S. District Judge John Tharp told lawyers Tuesday that the frustration the juror expressed before a four-day Christmas break doesn’t mean he can’t continue. Jurors are discussing three months of evidence in the racketeering conspiracy trial of six alleged Hobos leaders.

The juror, referred to only as Juror No. 49, said Thursday, after the first full day of deliberations, that he has already made up his mind and that deliberating further would be a waste of his time.

The juror’s comments could be a sign of disagreement among jurors in the high-profile and legally complex case.