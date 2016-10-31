RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A hearing is set to be held for two men who a federal judge has said did not commit the rape and murder they pleaded guilty to nearly two decades ago.

U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. will hold a hearing Monday to discuss the cases of Danial Williams and Joseph Dick.

Williams and Dick are two of the so-called Norfolk Four — ex-sailors who have long claimed that police coerced them into falsely confessing.

Gibney said in an opinion last month that evidence shows Danial Williams and Joseph Dick did not commit the 1997 rape and murder of Michelle Moore-Bosko.

In light of Gibney’s opinion, Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said last week that it will no longer oppose overturning their rape and murder convictions.