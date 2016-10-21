A judge is expected to hear a request to move the trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black motorist out of Charleston.

Friday’s hearing in Michael Slager’s case comes just 10 days before jury selection in his state trial is set to begin.

Slager’s lawyers are asking Circuit Judge Clifton Newman to move the trial based in part on a survey they had conducted that found 85 percent of Charleston County residents have seen the bystander video of Slager shooting Walter Scott as he ran away after an April 2015 traffic stop.

Defense attorneys say the video shows only a tiny part of the encounter between the North Charleston officer and Scott and has been shown so much that potential jurors won’t listen to their evidence.