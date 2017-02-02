BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston is set to hear arguments on a request to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
A seven-day restraining order was granted Sunday in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two state university professors who were detained at Boston’s airport as they returned home from an academic conference.
The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent U.S. residents.
An amended lawsuit filed this week added new plaintiffs, including the international aid group Oxfam America and several noncitizens who are legally in the U.S. but fear if they leave they’ll be unable to return. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also has joined the lawsuit.
A hearing is scheduled Friday.
