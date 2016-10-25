CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge will hear arguments over defense efforts to use records of the convictions and medical condition of an unarmed black man who was fatally shot by a white former police officer during a traffic stop.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan scheduled a Wednesday hearing.

Jury selection began Tuesday, and will continue into next week.

Ray Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose, who was pulled over for a missing front license plate near the University of Cincinnati. Tensing’s attorney says his client feared for his life.

Defense attorney Steward Mathews says DuBose’s record of convictions, mostly for traffic violations and marijuana-related offenses, and medical records could be important to jurors’ understanding.

Prosecutors say the records are “clearly irrelevant.”