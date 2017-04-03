CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge will meet with attorneys and prosecutors to discuss pretrial progress for the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in the death of an unarmed black man.
Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (gihz) said after a Feb. 27 meeting that the Ray Tensing case was on track for a May 25 trial date.
Tensing testified at his first murder trial that he feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop in July 2015. He had stopped DuBose for a missing front license plate. That trial ended in November with a hung jury.
The judge has said her goal is to keep the second trial in Hamilton County. She imposed a gag order on participants.
