SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge in San Diego has scheduled a hearing to consider a request by lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump to delay a civil fraud trial involving his now-defunct Trump University until after his inauguration in January.
U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel will consider arguments on Friday — 10 days before the trial is set to begin.
Former customers claim Trump misled them by calling his business a university when it was not accredited as a school and by claiming that he hand-picked instructors.
The judge is eager to get the 6½-year-old case to trial and gave no sign he was inclined to grant a delay during a hearing last week when Trump’s attorney said the demands of the transition justified putting it off until next year.
