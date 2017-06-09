SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge says he is concerned about the timing of an attempt to disqualify him from a lawsuit over secret videos taken at meetings of an abortion providers’ association.
U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick noted in a court filing Thursday that the request by David Daleiden — the defendant in the lawsuit — came just days before Daleiden is facing a contempt hearing.
Still, Orrick agreed not to issue additional rulings until another judge has ruled on the recusal motion.
The National Abortion Federation has sued Daleiden to stop the release of videos.
Daleiden is a leader of the Center for Medical Progress, which has already released some videos that it says show Planned Parenthood employees selling fetal tissue for profit. Planned Parenthood has denied that claim.