TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Kansas’ top elections official to produce a plan on homeland security issues that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.
U.S. Magistrate James O’Hara ruled Wednesday that the document from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach could be relevant to a federal lawsuit challenging a state law requiring new voters to provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.
O’Hara also ordered Kobach to produce a second, related document.
The magistrate plans to review both privately. Kobach must produce them Thursday.
Kobach met with Trump in November. An Associated Press photo showed Kobach holding a paper outlining a plan that could include changes in federal voting laws.
The second document Kobach must produce is an internal proposal for changes in federal voting laws.
