Share story

By

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Connecticut teen will be tried as an adult for his alleged role in the beating of an elderly Yale University professor last year.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2hhYgDL ) the Superior Court judge on Thursday denied pleas from supporters of Aymir Holland to keep the 17-year-old on youthful offender status.

Holland and two young men were arrested after the November 2015 attack on the 79-year-old professor. Holland faces charges that include first-degree assault.

The professor told police that he was hit from behind and attacked by five people after dark on Nov. 27.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

One of Holland’s two attorneys told the judge that Holland, who was 16 at the time of the assault, “was a child then” and is a child now.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

The Associated Press