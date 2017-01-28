A federal judge in Brooklyn issued an emergency stay of part of President Trump’s executive order on immigration, ruling that sending refugees and others back would cause “irreparable harm.”

WASHINGTON — A federal judge blocked part of President Trump’s executive order on immigration late Saturday, ordering that refugees and others trapped at airports across the United States should not be sent back to their home countries. But the judge stopped short of letting them into the country or issuing a broader ruling on the constitutionality of Trump’s actions.

ACLU lawyers who sued the government to block the White House order said the decision, which came after an emergency hearing in a New York City courtroom, could affect 100 to 200 people who were detained upon arrival at U.S. airports in the wake of the order Trump signed on Friday afternoon.

Judge Ann Donnelly of federal District Court in Brooklyn, who was nominated by President Obama, ruled that implementing Trump’s order by sending the travelers home could cause them “irreparable harm.”

The emergency order barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application.

It was unclear how quickly the order might affect people in detention, or whether it would allow others to resume flying.

“Realistically, we don’t even know if people are going to be allowed onto the planes,” said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt. “This order would protect people who they allow to come here and reach U.S. soil.”

Dozens of people waited outside of the courthouse chanting, “Set them free!” as lawyers made their case. When the crowd learned Donnelly had ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, a rousing cheer went up in the crowd.

While none of the detainees will be sent back immediately, lawyers for the plaintiffs in the case expressed concern that all those at the airports would now be put in detention, pending a resolution of the case. Inviting the lawyers to return to court if the travelers were detained, Donnelly said, “If someone is not being released, I guess I’ll just hear from you.”

Trump’s executive order on immigration had quickly reverberated worldwide Saturday, closing the border to an Iranian scientist headed to a lab in Massachusetts, a Syrian refugee family headed to a new life in Ohio and countless others.

Around the nation, security personnel at major international airports had new rules to follow, though the application of the order appeared uneven. Humanitarian organizations delivered the bad news to overseas families that had overcome the bureaucratic hurdles previously in place and were all set to travel. Refugees already on flights when the order was signed Friday found themselves detained upon arrival.

“We’ve gotten reports of people being detained all over the country,” said Becca Heller, the director of the International Refugee Assistance Project. “They’re literally pouring in by the minute.”

There were numerous reports of students attending U.S. universities who were blocked from returning to the United States from visits abroad. One student said in a Twitter post that he would be unable to study at Yale. Another who attends the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was refused permission to board a plane. A Sudanese student at Stanford University was blocked for hours from returning to California.

It was unclear how many refugees and other immigrants were being held nationwide because of the order, although there were reports of detentions from the airports serving Seattle, Atlanta, Houston, Detroit and Washington, D.C., among others.

Human-rights groups reported that legal permanent residents of the U.S. who hold green cards were being stopped in foreign airports as they sought to return from funerals, vacations or study abroad.

The president’s order, enacted with the stroke of a pen at 4:42 Friday afternoon, suspended entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the U.S. for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Department of Homeland Security said the order also barred green-card holders from those countries from re-entering the U.S. White House officials said Saturday that green-card holders from the seven affected countries who are outside the U.S. would need a case-by-case waiver to return.

Legal residents who have a green card and are in the U.S. should meet with a consular officer before leaving the country, said a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Officials did not clarify what would qualify someone for a waiver from the order.

The directive did not do anything to prevent attacks from homegrown extremists who were already in America, a primary concern of federal law-enforcement officials. It also omitted Saudi Arabia, home to most of the Sept. 11 hijackers.

Trump said Saturday the order is “not a Muslim ban.”

“It’s working out very nicely,” he said of the implementation of his order.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who is on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that while Trump is right to focus on border security, his order is “too broad.”

“If we send a signal to the Middle East that the U.S. sees all Muslims as jihadis, the terrorist recruiters win by telling kids that America is banning Muslims and that this is America versus one religion,” Sasse said.

In Tehran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran would stop issuing new visas to U.S. citizens in response to Trump’s ban, but that anyone already with a visa to Iran wouldn’t be turned away.

The order sparked protests at several of the nation’s international airports, including Sea-Tac, New York’s Kennedy and Chicago’s O’Hare and facilities in Minneapolis and Dallas-Fort Worth. In San Francisco, hundreds blocked the street outside the arrival area of the international terminal. Several dozen demonstrated at the airport in Portland, briefly disrupting light-rail service while hoisting signs that read “Portland Coffee Is From Yemen” and chanting anti-Trump slogans. Among the dozens showing support for refugees at Denver’s airport were those who sang “refugees are welcome here.”

The week-old Trump administration appeared to be implementing the order chaotically, with agencies and officials around the globe interpreting it in different ways.

The Stanford student, Nisrin Omer, a legal permanent resident of the United States with a green card, was held at Kennedy International Airport for about eight hours but was eventually allowed to fly to California, said Lisa Lapin, a Stanford spokeswoman. Others who were detained appeared to be still in custody or sent back to their home countries.

White House aides claimed Saturday that there had been talks with officials at the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security over the past several weeks about carrying out the order. “Everyone who needed to know was informed,” one aide said.

That assertion was denied by multiple officials with knowledge of the interactions, including two officials at the State Department. Two of the officials said leaders of Customs and Border Protection and Citizenship and Immigration Services — the two agencies most directly affected by the order — and other agencies were on a telephone briefing on the new policy even as Trump signed it Friday.

At least one case prompted a legal challenge as lawyers representing two Iraqi refugees held at Kennedy Airport filed a motion early Saturday seeking to have their clients released. They also filed a motion for class certification, in an effort to represent all refugees and other immigrants who they said were being unlawfully detained at ports of entry.

Shortly after noon Saturday, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, the interpreter who worked on behalf of the U.S. government in Iraq, was released. After nearly 19 hours of detention, Darweesh began to cry as he spoke to reporters, putting his hands behind his back and miming handcuffs.

“What I do for this country? They put the cuffs on,” Darweesh said. “You know how many soldiers I touch by this hand?”

The other man the lawyers are representing, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, remained in custody as his legal advocates sought his release. By Saturday night, he had been released. In their court filing, his lawyers said Alshawai’s wife had worked for a U.S. security contractor in Iraq. Members of her family had been killed by insurgents because of their association with the U.S. military.

Inside the airport, one of the lawyers, Mark Doss, a supervising attorney at the International Refugee Assistance Project, asked a border agent, “Who is the person we need to talk to?”

“Call Mr. Trump,” said the agent.

The White House said the restrictions would protect “the United States from foreign nationals entering from countries compromised by terrorism” and ensure “a more rigorous vetting process.” Critics condemned Trump over the immediate collateral damage imposed on people who had no sinister intentions in trying to come to the United States.

An official message to all U.S. diplomatic posts around the world provided instructions about how to treat people from the countries affected: “Effective immediately, halt interviewing and cease issuance and printing” of visas to the United States.

Internationally, confusion turned to panic as travelers found themselves unable to board flights bound for the U.S. In Dubai and Istanbul, airport and immigration officials turned passengers away at boarding gates and, in at least one case, ejected a family from a flight.

Seyed Soheil Saeedi Saravi, an Iranian scientist, had been scheduled to travel to Boston, where he had been awarded a fellowship to study cardiovascular medicine at Harvard, according to Thomas Michel, the professor who was to supervise the fellowship.

But Michel said the visas for the student and his wife had been suspended. “This outstanding young scientist has enormous potential to make contributions that will improve our understanding of heart disease, and he has already been thoroughly vetted,” Michel wrote to The New York Times.

A Syrian family of six that had been living in a Turkish refugee camp since 2014 had been scheduled to arrive in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to a report in The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Instead, the family’s trip has been called off.

Danielle Drake, a community-relations manager at US Together, a refugee-resettlement agency, told the newspaper that Trump’s ban reminded her of when the U.S. turned away Jewish refugees during World War II.

“All those times that people said, ‘Never again,’ well, we’re doing it again,” she said.