FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has been suspended without pay for the second time for her actions in a child custody case.

Kathy Stein, a family court judge in Fayette County, was given a 30-day suspension Tuesday by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.

The disciplinary panel says Stein was reprimanded for granting permanent custody without holding an evidentiary hearing and for not delaying the matter so the other party could have a lawyer present.

Stein’s attorney declined comment Tuesday.

Stein was suspended for seven days last September for violating judicial rules in a separate case in which she granted temporary custody to a father without a hearing or giving the mother a chance to respond. The father went to Mississippi with the youngster until a court ordered the child returned.