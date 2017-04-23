OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has decided that a defendant is mentally competent to stand trial for killing seven former classmates at a small Christian college in 2012.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2q4lH3o) a trial was ordered Friday for One Goh. He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The former nursing student is charged with killing seven and injuring three during an April 2, 2012, rampage on the Oakland campus of Oikos University.

The trial had been put on hold in 2015 after a judge determined Goh had a mental illness that prevented him from rationally assisting his attorneys with his defense.

Prosecutors say Goh dropped out of Oikos several months before the shooting and wanted his tuition refunded.

