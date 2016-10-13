HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A judge is allowing a misconduct complaint to proceed against New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over the closure of lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge.
WNBC-TV in New York (http://bit.ly/2e8h1sC ) on Thursday reported the judge signed the summons. The case goes to the Bergen County prosecutor’s office, which will decide whether the case will lead to an indictment.
The Republican governor appointed the prosecutor.
Two former Christie appointees are on trial accused of orchestrating the lane closures in September 2013 as political retribution against the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie’s re-election bid.
Attorneys representing Christie declined to comment Thursday.
Christie has said he did not know about the plot.
