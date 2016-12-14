BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has denied an Iraqi refugee’s request to have his life sentence on terrorism-related charges vacated.

News outlets report that U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl wrote in an opinion on Thursday that 29-year-old former Bowling Green resident Mohanad Shareef Hammadi failed to prove his attorney, James Earhart, was ineffective in representing him.

Hammadi says Earhart assured him he would get a lesser sentence if he pleaded guilty to all charges after he was accused of attempting to provide resources to al-Qaida in 2011. He also said he did not know a life sentence was a possible result of his 2012 plea.

Brennenstuhl found that Hammadi offered no evidence that Earhart advised his client that he would not receive a life sentence if he pleaded guilty.