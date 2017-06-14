TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has reversed his own order and will keep a self-professed neo-Nazi accused of collecting bomb-making materials in jail during legal proceedings.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas McCoun III on Wednesday vacated his previous order that set terms of release for 21-year-old Brandon Russell.
Russell was arrested last month after authorities investigating the murder of two of his roommates by a third roommate found explosives and other materials consistent with bomb-making in his Tampa apartment.
McCoun said the government proved Russell would pose a danger after presenting evidence, including two rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition found in Russell’s car during his arrest.
Russell’s roommate, Devon Arthurs, faces two murder charges for slaying two other roommates. Arthurs told investigators Russell was planning a bombing.