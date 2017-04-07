TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A judge has reprimanded a white Oklahoma police officer accused in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man for discussing the case on national TV.

Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby gave her first interview since the Sept. 16 shooting to CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

She told correspondent Bill Whitaker that she used lethal force on 40-year-old Terence Crutcher because she feared he was reaching inside his SUV for a gun.

Shelby also said Crutcher’s race had nothing to do with her decision to use lethal force.

Judge Doug Drummond issued the formal rebuke Thursday, cautioning attorneys that further publicity could jeopardize the chance of having an impartial trial.

Shelby has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Her trial is scheduled to start May 8.