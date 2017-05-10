COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The same federal judge who presided over the trial of a man who killed nine worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church has rejected Dylann Roof’s first appeal.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ruled Wednesday that Roof’s conviction and death sentence for the June 2015 massacre at Emanuel AME church should stand.
Roof argued that his crime didn’t fit the definition of interstate commerce needed to make a federal case because he bought the gun and bullets in South Carolina and did not travel out-of-state to the church.
But Gergel ruled Roof used a telephone to call the church, GPS to find it and the bullets and gun were manufactured in a different state.
The 23-year-old white supremacist is expected to file other appeals.
