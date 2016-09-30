SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in San Francisco has refused to dismiss a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood over videos that purport to show employees of the organization illegally selling parts of aborted fetuses.
U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick ruled Friday that Planned Parenthood’s racketeering and other claims against the Center for Medical Progress could move forward.
Planned Parenthood has denied any wrongdoing in connection with its fetal tissue practices and says the videos were deceptively edited. It accuses the center of engaging in extensive criminal misconduct in the process of producing the videos.
A spokeswoman for the center did not immediately have comment.
