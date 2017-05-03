Share story

By
The Associated Press

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A judge says child care workers missed obvious signs of trouble at a filthy, bedbug- and roach-infested house in northern Illinois where the body of a 1-year-old girl was later discovered.

Will County Circuit Judge Paula Gomora demanded to know why Department of Children and Family Services caseworkers didn’t act when they visited the trash-strewn home in Joliet where Semaj (sa-MAH-jay) Crosby and her three older brothers lived with their mother and a collection of squatters.

Gomora was speaking Tuesday during a hearing to determine where to place the girl’s brothers.

Agency spokeswoman Veronica Resa declined to comment to The Associated Press Wednesday.

Semaj’s body was found last week. Authorities have not said how she died.

Joliet is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

