A federal judge has awarded $42 million to the parents of a Pennsylvania boy left disabled because of brain injuries caused by a doctor who used forceps to deliver the boy.
The verdict by a federal judge in Harrisburg on Thursday stems from a six-day trial in September on claims by a Chambersburg couple, Christiana Late and Nathan Armolt.
Their son, identified only as D.A., understands language but can’t speak, read or write and will eventually have to use a motorized wheelchair.
The couple sued the federal government for errors allegedly made by an obstetrician at Keystone Women’s Health Center, a federally supported facility, during the boy’s February 2012 birth.
Most Read Stories
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seahawks release 2017 schedule, will open season at Green Bay and play 4 prime-time games
Keystone officials say they’re “saddened” by the boy’s hardships and disabilities.
Most of the verdict — about $33 million — is to cover the boy’s future medical care.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.