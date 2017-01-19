BALTIMORE (AP) — The federal judge presiding over a settlement between the Baltimore Police Department and the U.S. Justice Department has asked the city’s mayor to appear in court to discuss the costs of the agreement.

In a letter sent Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James Bredar said he wants Mayor Catherine Pugh to appear at a hearing next week to address whether he can accept the terms of the proposed agreement without an estimate of how much it would cost to execute.

The proposed agreement was announced last week after months of negotiations and calls for sweeping reforms to correct myriad issues identified in a scathing report that revealed patterns of discrimination, excessive force and unlawful arrests.