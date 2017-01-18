WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal magistrate has ordered a Florida deputy’s belongings returned to him, after they were seized to help pay the expenses of a man he shot and paralyzed.

The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/lDTPbt ) reports U.S. Magistrate Barry Seltzer ordered federal marshals Wednesday to retrieve Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Sgt. Adams Lin’s belonging from storage and return them to his townhouse.

Following a court order, marshals had taken Lin’s car, clothes, television and furniture Jan. 7 to help pay a $22.4 million jury verdict awarded to 23-year-old Dontrell Stephens last year.

Seltzer said Lin’s property, valued at about $4,000, was exempt from seizure under state law.

Lin, an Asian-American, shot Stephens in 2013. Stephens, who is black, was unarmed when Lin stopped him for riding his bicycle into traffic.

