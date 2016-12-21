MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ordered Prince’s divorce file opened next month over the objections of ex-wife Manuela Testolini.
According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2hIMr8R ), Wednesday’s order says the records from Prince’s 2006 divorce will be made public Jan. 13. The judge denied Testolini’s request to stay his order pending appeal.
The newspaper wants records from the couple’s divorce released publicly. Testolini’s attorneys objected, saying the records are tied to a private settlement.
Hennepin County Family Court Judge Thomas Fraser issued an order in August unsealing the divorce records. The documents’ release was delayed because of objections from Testolini; Prince’s half brother, Omarr Baker; and Bremer Trust, the company overseeing Prince’s estate.
Prince’s marriage to Testolini was his second. He died on April 21 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl.
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
