ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ordered a prominent Atlanta attorney to wear an ankle monitor and turn over his passport after the shooting death of his wife.
Claud “Tex” McIver is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2hjjKAl ) that a judge Thursday allowed him to be freed on bond.
McIver’s attorney hasn’t responded to requests for comment, but McIver has insisted the shooting was an accident.
Atlanta police have said McIver was riding in a rear seat of an SUV late Sept. 25 when a gun he was holding fired and the bullet hit his wife, 63-year-old Diane McIver, who was in the front passenger seat. She died at a hospital.
Diane McIver was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., parent company of Corey Airport Services.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
