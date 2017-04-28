CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge says work can proceed on a suburban Chicago highway on which construction was halted because of concerns it threatened an endangered bumblebee.
U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said Friday opponents of work on the nearly 6-mile-long (9.6 kilometers) Longmeadow Parkway in Kane County, Illinois, failed to show it put the rusty patched bumblebee at risk.
The plaintiff’s bee expert, entomologist Sydney Cameron, failed to show up and testify in support of an affidavit filed with the court.
The judge said Cameron’s statement was “not at all definitive.” She added supportive testimony offered by the original plaintiff, Geoffrey Petzel, had “limited value.”
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the second and third rounds
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
A Kane County official says the project should get back on schedule with an extra push from construction contractors.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.