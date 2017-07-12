OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge who oversees the troubled Oakland Police Department has ordered city officials to produce a detailed report that explains what they are doing to get the department back on track after a sexual misconduct scandal involving a teenager.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2sSkf5Y) U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson on Wednesday asked for a list of changes not yet fully completed at the police department and a timeline for their completion.

He also asked for a list of people responsible for those changes who could be sanctioned if they miss deadlines.

The judge gave Oakland officials until Sept. 15 to present the report.

Henderson’s order comes two days after he summoned officials to respond to a report that concluded they mishandled the investigation into a teenager’s allegations that she was sexually exploited by officers.