SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge says he is not likely to lift his order blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.
U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick said during a hearing on Wednesday that he was very much inclined to deny the Trump administration’s request that he reconsider his order in light of a recent memo by the attorney general.
Orrick said the memo cannot address the problems he raised about the executive order, only the president could.
The memo issued in May reasserts the department’s position that Trump’s executive order applies to a relatively small amount of money. The Trump administration says it undercuts the court’s decision to block the executive order.
That decision came in lawsuits filed by two California counties, San Francisco and Santa Clara.
