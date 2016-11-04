Nation & World Judge: North Carolina counties must restore names of voters removed from rolls in recent weeks Originally published November 4, 2016 at 2:13 pm Share story The Associated Press RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Judge: North Carolina counties must restore names of voters removed from rolls in recent weeks. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryRecords: School bus driver in fatal crash had previous crash; wife said he took anti-seizure meds
